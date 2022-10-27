Share · View all patches · Build 9794414 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 05:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey Survivors!

Celine is celebrating the holiday in her best costume.

Check out this explosive deal!

Event Duration: Oct. 26th (Wed) 11 PM ~ Nov. 8th (Wed) 9:59 PM (PT)

* The end date of 11/8 (Tues) may change depending on the "Steam Discount Sales Period.

[ETERNAL RETURN - Happy Halloween, Pumpkin!!]

Included Items:

Test Subject: Celine

Skin: Electro Pumpkin Celine

In-game Currency : 1,800 NP

Emotes: Meow you doing? The Cat in the Hat, Apawlled, Catastrophe!

[Go to the Steam Store]

How to Purchase:

Go to 'Store' in-game.

’ Select the 'DLC' tab.

’ Accept the items.

The items will now be delivered and available.

Disclaimer: Purchasing this package while already owning the character or skin will send a 100% refund of A-Coin and NP to your Mailbox.