Eternal Return update for 27 October 2022

Happy Halloween, Pumpkin!!

Eternal Return update for 27 October 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!

Celine is celebrating the holiday in her best costume.
Check out this explosive deal!

  • Event Duration: Oct. 26th (Wed) 11 PM ~ Nov. 8th (Wed) 9:59 PM (PT)
    * The end date of 11/8 (Tues) may change depending on the "Steam Discount Sales Period.

[ETERNAL RETURN - Happy Halloween, Pumpkin!!]

Included Items:

  • Test Subject: Celine
  • Skin: Electro Pumpkin Celine
  • In-game Currency : 1,800 NP
  • Emotes: Meow you doing? The Cat in the Hat, Apawlled, Catastrophe!

[Go to the Steam Store]

How to Purchase:

  • Go to 'Store' in-game.
  • ’ Select the 'DLC' tab.
  • ’ Accept the items.
  • The items will now be delivered and available.

Disclaimer: Purchasing this package while already owning the character or skin will send a 100% refund of A-Coin and NP to your Mailbox.

