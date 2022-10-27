Hey Survivors!
Celine is celebrating the holiday in her best costume.
Check out this explosive deal!
- Event Duration: Oct. 26th (Wed) 11 PM ~ Nov. 8th (Wed) 9:59 PM (PT)
* The end date of 11/8 (Tues) may change depending on the "Steam Discount Sales Period.
[ETERNAL RETURN - Happy Halloween, Pumpkin!!]
Included Items:
- Test Subject: Celine
- Skin: Electro Pumpkin Celine
- In-game Currency : 1,800 NP
- Emotes: Meow you doing? The Cat in the Hat, Apawlled, Catastrophe!
How to Purchase:
- Go to 'Store' in-game.
- ’ Select the 'DLC' tab.
- ’ Accept the items.
- The items will now be delivered and available.
Disclaimer: Purchasing this package while already owning the character or skin will send a 100% refund of A-Coin and NP to your Mailbox.
