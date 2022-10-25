 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 25 October 2022

Patch v11.1

Patch v11.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • The Cyclop Exile class will no longer be offered the Blood Pact relic (since it's pointless).
  • The Doll Maker class will no longer be offered the Colossal Tooth, Meldus Flame, Sinicious Ritual relics (since they have no effect).

//bug fixes

  • There was a chance your minions could get stuck inside some blocking objects (eg gravestones).
  • Minions would sometimes jig on the spot if they idle near a blocking object.
  • Mauseuleum Awakening: The extra champions, wizards, flag wavers, from the "I Challenge Thee", "Yer A Wizard", "Standards Unfurl" meta would stop spawning after the first boss.
  • Card Shop: Moving the selector below the minimum page or above the maximum page would cause a crash.
  • Switching between the Card Shop and Card Collection could causes oddities or a crash.
  • Doll Maker class: Their minions would sometimes struggle to hit bosses as they would run too far below them.
  • Doll Maker class: The "Waxenmould Flag Waver" and "Waxenmould Fanatic" meta would offer the oppoisite minions.
  • The Barrow Bonebolster spell would sometimes target a minion that could not be leveled up which created oddities.
  • The Visibility help tip would reset each time you booted up the game.

