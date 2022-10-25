Patch 1.0.1

Bugs:
- Fixed: Game crashes when updating a certain skill.
- Fixed: Corrected localization.
Balance:
- Changed values for the "Speed of Movement" talent.
- Changed the algorithm for calculating the "Speed of movement" talent.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bugs:
Balance:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update