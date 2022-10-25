 Skip to content

Eraser update for 25 October 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Build 9794174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed: Game crashes when updating a certain skill.
  • Fixed: Corrected localization.

Balance:

  • Changed values for the "Speed of Movement" talent.
  • Changed the algorithm for calculating the "Speed of movement" talent.

