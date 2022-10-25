- Fixed the problem that the NPC might get stuck in the wall after the group leader boss war.
- The player's bullets have increased their anti air effect. Now the player's bullets can shoot down enemies in the air.
- The function of rushing to the nearest enemy has been added to the player's [Floating Bullet] skill. Now the skill of chasing monsters in the air is available, which saves the trouble of players chasing monsters again.
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 25 October 2022
Game optimization and problem update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
