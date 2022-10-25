 Skip to content

互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 25 October 2022

Game optimization and problem update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the problem that the NPC might get stuck in the wall after the group leader boss war.
  • The player's bullets have increased their anti air effect. Now the player's bullets can shoot down enemies in the air.
  • The function of rushing to the nearest enemy has been added to the player's [Floating Bullet] skill. Now the skill of chasing monsters in the air is available, which saves the trouble of players chasing monsters again.

