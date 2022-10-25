 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 25 October 2022

New features v144.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the number of quick slots, now there are 9 of them instead of 5
  • Added the ability to split the stack in the container and slots
  • Now you can move items quickly with Shift + LMB from anywhere, while if only the inventory is open, then things will move between slots and inventory in this way.
  • Fixed a bug where an enemy mortar spawned inside of your factory. Now for sure! I found my mistake :D

