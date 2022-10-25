AI Rework, Localization, New Puzzles Patch 4.5.0

Major Features:
- Non-boss monster AI reworked. Should be much more dynamic.
- They can crawl over more things.
- They will now dodge attacks instead of running straight at the player
- They will now no longer have health bars until taking damage
- They will now patrol and no longer always be in the same spot
- Scorpions now explode on death
- Portuguese translation should be near complete. Please let us know if you see anything untranslated.
- New Puzzles on Planet 2
- Significant performance improvements for those with CPU limitations
- Reworked aiming so you'll no longer accidentally shoot at something behind you
Minor Features:
- Signs should be more readable
- Many sounds have been improved or added.
- Planet 3 has a cool new echo-like sound feature.
- More ambience will be seen on planet 1
- Rocks on planets should be more detailed, even on low-end PCs
- Asteroids should be more detailed, even on low-end PCs
- Swapping weapons now has animations and sounds
- Weapons now leave bullet holes and sounds based on the type of object it hits
- SMG has had its damage increases, especially when upgraded
- A ton of new underwater effects
- Bats have a new death effect
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a problem with worm not properly changing back to invulnerable color
- Fixed a hitch that could occur when bombing walls
- Reduced (but not completely removed) hitch on loading planets
- Smoke should no longer instantly disappear when exiting drop pod.
- A bunch of names around the game have been standardized
- Fixed a bug that could jam the shotgun and prevent it from firing until weapon swap
- Shotgun trails no longer continue after hitting an object
- You can no longer shoot the planet 3 boss while being out of range
- Tin Ore is now purple on the inside too.
- Fixed a problem in MP causing non-hosts being unable to use some features like teleporters
