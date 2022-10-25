 Skip to content

Lodestar update for 25 October 2022

AI Rework, Localization, New Puzzles Patch 4.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Major Features:

  • Non-boss monster AI reworked. Should be much more dynamic.
  • They can crawl over more things.
  • They will now dodge attacks instead of running straight at the player
  • They will now no longer have health bars until taking damage
  • They will now patrol and no longer always be in the same spot
  • Scorpions now explode on death
  • Portuguese translation should be near complete. Please let us know if you see anything untranslated.
  • New Puzzles on Planet 2
  • Significant performance improvements for those with CPU limitations
  • Reworked aiming so you'll no longer accidentally shoot at something behind you

Minor Features:

  • Signs should be more readable
  • Many sounds have been improved or added.
  • Planet 3 has a cool new echo-like sound feature.
  • More ambience will be seen on planet 1
  • Rocks on planets should be more detailed, even on low-end PCs
  • Asteroids should be more detailed, even on low-end PCs
  • Swapping weapons now has animations and sounds
  • Weapons now leave bullet holes and sounds based on the type of object it hits
  • SMG has had its damage increases, especially when upgraded
  • A ton of new underwater effects
  • Bats have a new death effect

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a problem with worm not properly changing back to invulnerable color
  • Fixed a hitch that could occur when bombing walls
  • Reduced (but not completely removed) hitch on loading planets
  • Smoke should no longer instantly disappear when exiting drop pod.
  • A bunch of names around the game have been standardized
  • Fixed a bug that could jam the shotgun and prevent it from firing until weapon swap
  • Shotgun trails no longer continue after hitting an object
  • You can no longer shoot the planet 3 boss while being out of range
  • Tin Ore is now purple on the inside too.
  • Fixed a problem in MP causing non-hosts being unable to use some features like teleporters

