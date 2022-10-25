- Limit on bounty to 0, it was going negative before
- Bounty get reduced twice as fast in the new game mode
- Delayed projectiles destruction so you can see what hit you when you die
- Dashes now all reload when player is resurrected
- Fixed problem with people having the same seed over and over again
- Fixed daily seed challenge not updating properly
- Fixed one of the faithful shield not blocking projectiles
- Fixed resurrected players which couldn’t take heart pickup
- Fixed player keep moving in last direction when pausing game
- Fixed emergency kit sometimes healing you when losing last health points
Bounty of One update for 25 October 2022
Hotfix 0.11 (1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update