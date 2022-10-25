 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 25 October 2022

Hotfix 0.11 (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9793902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Limit on bounty to 0, it was going negative before
  • Bounty get reduced twice as fast in the new game mode
  • Delayed projectiles destruction so you can see what hit you when you die
  • Dashes now all reload when player is resurrected
  • Fixed problem with people having the same seed over and over again
  • Fixed daily seed challenge not updating properly
  • Fixed one of the faithful shield not blocking projectiles
  • Fixed resurrected players which couldn’t take heart pickup
  • Fixed player keep moving in last direction when pausing game
  • Fixed emergency kit sometimes healing you when losing last health points

