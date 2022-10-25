Patch 10.22

Large:
- Added 'alive' and 'extinct' species filter buttons for the species list view
- Added a GUI scale option (for larger monitors)
- Finally figured out (and fixed) a major reason for corrupt save files: long fur was not fully supported
- Finally figured out (and fixed) a major reason for hanging games: recent changes to extinction notifications did not fully support when plants were outcompeted
Small:
- Finally figured out and fixed what caused instinct mutations like 'if hear the color green, do x', 'if you hear too warm, do y'
- Added an autosave and memory cleanup before the player starts a time jump
- Primitive (aquatic) mouths no longer evolve out of nowhere (in particular, on land animals)
- Fixed smoke particle effect in the disaster scenario
- Fixed the scripted organisms in the ice age scenario
- Fixed incorrect red areas indicating where animals cannot live in the ice age scenario
- The alga, plant and season editor music volume now also matches the music volume in the settings
- The water sounds and the animal cries (in the world and the animal editor) now also match the sound effect volume in the settings
- Made all filter buttons and their labels in the species list view larger, and redesigned the 'sort by birth year' icon to better fit the style of the rest of the UI
- Algae are now vertically centered in the species list view
- Increased the hitbox size of 'next/previous page' buttons in the species list view
- Fixed filter button opacity after disabling filter in the species list view
- Fixed sorting by population size when using 'pick color of existing species'
- Improved positioning of the red pulsating warning text in the animal editor
- Fixed rounding error for the 'minimum ocean depth' visualization, shown when placing a new alga
- Made sure soil stats overlays turn off when you open other UI (like the notification list, or the mutation chance view)
- In the planet editor gradient bar legends, fixed incorrect pixels at the beginning and end
