- New UI version in order to cover any solutions on smartphones and tablets
- New PC UI Setup so that it is possible to see the opponents blanket.
- New rebalanced tiles by Tysen Streib (new game mode option)
- New Mainmenu with Chat Lobby & Lobby creation / extended profile / better save game handling / new backend
- New Handling of tiles skins: random and faithful to the boardgame
- New Challenge with additional and optimized AI levels (5)
- New Themes available: Halloween.
- We will now step by step implement the official themes.
Patchwork update for 29 October 2022
Here is what's is new!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
