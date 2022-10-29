 Skip to content

Patchwork update for 29 October 2022

Here is what's is new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9793859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New UI version in order to cover any solutions on smartphones and tablets
  • New PC UI Setup so that it is possible to see the opponents blanket.
  • New rebalanced tiles by Tysen Streib (new game mode option)
  • New Mainmenu with Chat Lobby & Lobby creation / extended profile / better save game handling / new backend
  • New Handling of tiles skins: random and faithful to the boardgame
  • New Challenge with additional and optimized AI levels (5)
  • New Themes available: Halloween.
  • We will now step by step implement the official themes.

