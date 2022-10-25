Version 0.5.8

Hello!
Another small patch with some fixes and balance changes:
- Higher tier buildings now have a gold maintenance, other low tier buildings have been 'nerfed'
- Some building unlocks have been changed, some 'rare' unlocks might show more often and some building upgrades that rarely showed up should now appear more often
- The game should display better in 4K resolutions, 21:9 aspect ratio and should fix some visual issues on even wider ratios. But a reminder that the widest ratio supported is 21:9
- 'Repair All' button is now available so you can easily repair all the affected buildings
- Improved UI with several minor changes
- Several other bug fixes
Thank you!
Changed files in this update