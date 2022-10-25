 Skip to content

No Plan B: Prologue update for 25 October 2022

The game is infested with ZOMBIES!

Disturbing news has been circulating in all the media since this morning:

"The police department is receiving an increasing number of reports of aggressive behavior from “enraged” individuals. Some of them use their fingernails as claws and others spit unidentified fluids toward their victims. They seem to act in groups growing larger and larger and spreading in the different neighborhoods.
The authorities strongly advise to avoid going to crowded places or using the public transport. If possible, stay home."

Will it prevent you from completing your mission? Absolutely not.
Should you rethink your plan? Most likely.

This event will run from October 25th to November 1st and the full game will be on sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1269020/No_Plan_B/

