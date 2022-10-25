 Skip to content

The Last Oricru update for 25 October 2022

Patchnotes 25.10.2022

Improved transition between areas
Improved connection stability in online coop
Additional polishing of gameplay in singleplayer and coop (cutscenes, level design, and more)
Various fixes of smaller bugs and issues

