Patchnotes 25.10.2022

Patchnotes:
Improved transition between areas
Improved connection stability in online coop
Additional polishing of gameplay in singleplayer and coop (cutscenes, level design, and more)
Various fixes of smaller bugs and issues
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patchnotes:
Improved transition between areas
Improved connection stability in online coop
Additional polishing of gameplay in singleplayer and coop (cutscenes, level design, and more)
Various fixes of smaller bugs and issues
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update