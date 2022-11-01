 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Substance 3D Stager 2022 update for 1 November 2022

Substance 3D Stager 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9793477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a minor release. It contains several bug fixes. For further details, see the complete release notes.

Changed files in this update

Substance 3D Stager 2022 Windows Depot Depot 1754472
  • Loading history…
Substance 3D Stager 2022 Mac Depot Depot 1754473
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link