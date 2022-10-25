 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 25 October 2022

2.0.26 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9793261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Exit button
  • Fixed problem with table view in local files
  • Added possibility to zoom in/out pictures
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

PLAY'A VR Video Player Content Depot 1114421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link