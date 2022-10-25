-
Added a Net Worth Over Time graph to the summary screen
Fixed a bug that kept old rooms in the Find Room screen
Slightly adjusted the size of the post-game summary logs
Skeletal Skism update for 25 October 2022
v4.1.2
