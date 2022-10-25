 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 25 October 2022

v4.1.2

Build 9793200

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a Net Worth Over Time graph to the summary screen

  • Fixed a bug that kept old rooms in the Find Room screen

  • Slightly adjusted the size of the post-game summary logs

(MBE Games Discord)

