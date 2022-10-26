Pwnk V0.17.1 is released!

Improvements
- Improved Pwnk UI and added retro sci-fi style design
- Added user-uploaded questions function for Pwnk Quizzes. Each question will display the creator of the question and the audience rating
- Improved Pwnk Animal. Animal name will be shown if the animal exists
- Added 2 new styles of game scenes for Pwnk Quiz
- Adjusted built-in camera area to the upper right corner
- Added a function area which can display the current ranking of the game or chat
- Hided mini game instructions. To show instructions, click ? button
- Added 2 new modes for all mini games. Streamers can choose to answer the question publicly or privately
- Removed Pwnk NFT Garden
- Added AI robot auto filling function for Pwnk Defense
- Added 2 special effects for Pwnk Knockout Execution
Changed files in this update