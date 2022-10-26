 Skip to content

Pwnk update for 26 October 2022

Pwnk V0.17.1 is released!

Build 9793169

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Improved Pwnk UI and added retro sci-fi style design
  • Added user-uploaded questions function for Pwnk Quizzes. Each question will display the creator of the question and the audience rating
  • Improved Pwnk Animal. Animal name will be shown if the animal exists
  • Added 2 new styles of game scenes for Pwnk Quiz
  • Adjusted built-in camera area to the upper right corner
  • Added a function area which can display the current ranking of the game or chat
  • Hided mini game instructions. To show instructions, click ? button
  • Added 2 new modes for all mini games. Streamers can choose to answer the question publicly or privately
  • Removed Pwnk NFT Garden
  • Added AI robot auto filling function for Pwnk Defense
  • Added 2 special effects for Pwnk Knockout Execution

