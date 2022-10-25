Stitched HD patch version 1.01

Hi everyone,
We hope everyone is having a spooky October 👻. We just released a patch for Stitched with various fixes!
- Adjusted location of the shoes icon to match other icons.
- Fixed dialogue busts not showing in an ending.
- Added some missing dialogue for the doll & the boy.
- Fixed Catherine's light source changing toward the end.
- Added some extra environmental lighting.
- Fixed an issue with loss of unlocked artworks in gallery upon reinstalling or updating the game.
- Many other minor fixes.
Cheers!
- Fluffex Studios
