Stitched update for 25 October 2022

Stitched HD patch version 1.01

Stitched HD patch version 1.01 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We hope everyone is having a spooky October 👻. We just released a patch for Stitched with various fixes!

  • Adjusted location of the shoes icon to match other icons.
  • Fixed dialogue busts not showing in an ending.
  • Added some missing dialogue for the doll & the boy.
  • Fixed Catherine's light source changing toward the end.
  • Added some extra environmental lighting.
  • Fixed an issue with loss of unlocked artworks in gallery upon reinstalling or updating the game.
  • Many other minor fixes.

Cheers!

  • Fluffex Studios

