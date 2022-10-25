Patch notes Oct 25

- Fix for Fallen Knight not having Q ability active
- New enemy: Dune Worm added to the desert graveyard town
- New talent tree ability added for Skeleton Mage: Improved Pots - Gives the player 25% more HP or mana back when consuming either potion
- Fixed talent tree ability title error for Mana Aura
