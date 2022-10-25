 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 25 October 2022

Patch notes Oct 25

Share · View all patches · Build 9792693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Fallen Knight not having Q ability active
  • New enemy: Dune Worm added to the desert graveyard town
  • New talent tree ability added for Skeleton Mage: Improved Pots - Gives the player 25% more HP or mana back when consuming either potion
  • Fixed talent tree ability title error for Mana Aura

