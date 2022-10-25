Core Keeper - Halloween Patch Notes - 0.4.7

NEW FEATURES
Main Features:
- Several enemies in the world have dressed up to a more spooky appearance and have a chance to drop a Halloween goodie bag when killed. The goodie bag will of course contain candy but may also sometimes contain equipment so that players themselves can dress up too. Players may also find Grumpkin Seeds and another more rare item in the goodie bags, but we’ll leave this one a secret!
Halloween variants for enemies:
- Big Larvas have dressed up as vampires.
- Caveling Miners have dressed up as ghosts.
- Caveling Shamans have dressed up as pumpkings.
- Caveling Brutes have dressed up as Frankensteins.
New Items:
- New Grumpkin Seed that will grow into a Grumpkin when planted.
New candy:
- Chewy Cone Candy.
- Evil Eye Candy.
- Spooky Pop Candy
New equipment:
- Pumpkin Lantern
- Pumpkin Head
- Spooky Blanket Hood
- Spooky Blanket Cape
- Frankenbrute Head
- Dracularva Cape
- Samhain Curse Ring
- Samhain Offering Necklace
New figurines (the following figurines have a chance to drop in addition to the normal figurines from the enemies, i.e the normal versions are not replaced during the Halloween event):
- Big Dracularva Figurine
- Spookaveling Figurine
- Frankenbrute Figurine
- Pumpking Caveling Figurine
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Balancing Improvements:
- Any new Amber Larvas and Giant Mushrooms that players acquire will only give the permanent health increase once. The health increase from previously acquired Amber Larvas and Giant Mushrooms will still stack as to avoid punishing players who have worked hard on farming these items. Players current max health will remain unchanged, this change is intended to improve how max health is gained in the game moving forward and not to affect already existing players max health. The old version of Amber Larvas and Giant Mushrooms are considered deprecated and thus they will for example no longer appear in the cook book but cooking anything with the new version will appear in the cook book. They will also no longer be obtainable when playing the game normally. They can still be obtained using mods. The new Amber Larvas and Giant Mushrooms will look the same and have the same name as the old ones but the permanent health buff gained from the new ones will have a notation of only being obtainable once.
- Shroomen have a low chance to drop a Giant Mushroom.
- Ghorm the Devourer has a low chance to drop an Amber Larva.
BUG FIXES
- The Easter version of Azeos will no longer change to the normal version if restarting the game in the middle of the fight.
- Fixed an issue where Chinese text for set pieces would not be rendered in the correct gray or white color when hovering equipment.
- Fixed an issue where hive veins render order would conflict with chrysalis and that hive veins would also be possible to hit when beneath rugs or floors etc.
- Fixed potential crash when crafting recipes.
- Fixed potential crash when placing gates.
- Fixed an issue where mining walls on bridges would sometimes prioritize objects around the wall instead.
- Fixed enemies teleporting into walls and water.
OTHER
- Seasonal events (currently Easter and Halloween) now start and end based on the date and time of the PC that the game is running on.
- The large version of object icons are used instead of the small one on pedestals and tables.
- Plants and equipment that have a glowing effect now also glow when put on a pedestal or table.
- Legendary beam is now shown for legendary objects placed on pedestals and tables.
- The game will keep its window size after restarting the game when using window mode: Windowed. Changing window mode back and forth to something else and Windowed will restore its default size which is set to be pixel-perfect.
- Added text to items that can be used while held such as scanners or parchments to make it more clear that they can be used and what they do when used.
- Improved text of buffs on food items to distinguish permanent buffs more from buffs with a duration.
Changed files in this update