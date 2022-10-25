Patch notes: v0.6.112 (2022.10.25)

v0.6.112 (2022.10.25)
- [Balance] Double the cost of Uranium in the Particle Collector
- [Balance] Humans will not try building floors in space
- [Tech] Increase suggested FPS values for "Automatic Framerate"
- [Tech] Add diagnostics to detect and automatically unstuck workers with tasks that are taking too long
- [Tech] Automatically fail navigation tasks when they are taking too long to execute
- [Tech] Rebuild graphics cache if any sprite file size changes
- [Tech] Don't rebuild graphics cache after a premature application exit via Alt-F4
- [UI/UX] Improve UI height fit at various UI scale levels (fixes off-screen buttons on Steam Deck)
- [UI/UX] Change a misleading tooltip about "Inefficient Research"
- [UI/UX] Automatically scan space objects when nearby if Radar is active
- [UI/UX] Show tooltip with being skills in ML Booth / Expedition / Being list UI when hovering someone
- [UI/UX] Make "Stop Producing" a regular button (was long press)
- [UI/UX] Show counts in all possible UI elements of crafting devices
- [UI/UX] Do not show beings without skills (Carried Drones) in ML Booth trainee list
- [Bug] Fix relocating a battery would add 50% charge
- [Bug] Add more diagnostics and auto recovery attempt for Merchant with blank inventory bug
- [Bug] Fix trying to install an upgrade to a Shuttle that is out would keep retrying and granting Science skill for each attempt
- [Bug] Add diagnostics for determining the cause of Stasis Array getting removed
- [Bug] Disable all input devices when the game is not in focus
- [Bug] Fix Input > "Ignore gamepads" setting would disable virtual mouse, but not full gamepad input
- [Bug] Fix invisible people could be spawned if being had invalid properties in Persona component
Changed files in this update