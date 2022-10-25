 Skip to content

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 25 October 2022

2022-10-25(v0.5.1)

  • Fixed a bug where FC/AP effects were truncated
  • Fixed bugs related to editor pbrff and audio file loading
  • Fixed a note rendering bug
  • Fixed a bug that changes to the NORMAL difficulty when returning to the selection window after playing the HARD difficulty level.

