- Fixed a bug where FC/AP effects were truncated
- Fixed bugs related to editor pbrff and audio file loading
- Fixed a note rendering bug
- Fixed a bug that changes to the NORMAL difficulty when returning to the selection window after playing the HARD difficulty level.
rote²(RoteSquare) update for 25 October 2022
2022-10-25(v0.5.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update