Fixing bugs regarding cion gained and achivements

Cion gianed when all skills are in max level
Optimized the control of selecting skills
Rebalance some skills and HP of monsters in Map 2 -- Floating island
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Cion gianed when all skills are in max level
Optimized the control of selecting skills
Rebalance some skills and HP of monsters in Map 2 -- Floating island
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update