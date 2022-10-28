 Skip to content

Ultimate Protector update for 28 October 2022

Fixing bugs regarding cion gained and achivements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cion gianed when all skills are in max level

Optimized the control of selecting skills

Rebalance some skills and HP of monsters in Map 2 -- Floating island

