Single Player: "A.I. is thinking", "Can't save game", "Conquest Customizations"

Single Player: "A.I. is thinking", "Can't save game" & New Customizations
Version: 1.3.9.
Changes:
- [BUG] There was a gigantic bug when your windows username had accents. The game was unable to save. It is fixed now.
- [UPDATE] Now, you can also change your save-game folder.
- [NEW CUSTOMIZATION] You can now change how much environment degradation nations get every 144 years.
- [Single-Player BUG] Changing game speed would not always translate in faster sieges.
- [Single-Player BUG] The 0 provinces for allies conquest customization would be game breaking for peace deals.
- [BUG] Conquest Customization +1 every X years would add more often than that.
- [Single-Player BUG] On game creation, the map would sometime be reshuffled after your initial choice. Usually, a manual spawn choice.
- [Single-Player BUG] Declaring war on a nation that had no interest in any of your provinces would lead to an inifnite war. The A.I. would siege all your provinces and just stall. It would not sue for peace because it did not want anything. Essentially siege-locking the human player.
If a second war was ongoing this could sabotage the other A.I.'s war effort by essentially sieging a majority of your provinces without suing for peace.
- [Single-Player BUG] Annexation would say it costs 5 influence. It costs 5 influence per province !
10.[Single-Player BUG] There was a rare bug when the single-player game would not start and you'd get the "AI is thinking" error. Should be fixed. Only happend when a % conquest customization was selected and there was 1 expansionist AI..
11-15 Minor UI bugs and other tweaks. Small spelling errors etc.
16.[NEW CUSTOMIZATION] You can now increase the starting fertility of all provinces using the "VERY HIGH FOOD AVAILABILITY" customization.
17.[Single-Player Tweak] The A.I. would not create enough trade agreements between themselves. Adjusted this a bit.
18.[Single-Player BUG] Adding civillians units every X years, was also an iffy customization. Sometimes working, sometimes not.
