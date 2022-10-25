<Maintenance Schedule>
October 26th 06:00 - 09:00 (UTC+0)
<Event>
- Halloween Event (October 26th After Maintenance - November 16th Before Maintenance)
- Halloween Attendance Log
- Players can obtain various Halloween rewards by staying logged in for 30 minutes every day for 15 days.
- On the 15th day, players can obtain Lucky Jack-O-Lantern Necklace Box. The box may contain +9 Necklace on a random chance.
- On the 1st and 8th day, players can obtain Halloween Coordi Headband Box.
- Jack-O-Lantern Box contains Single Property Scroll (Lv85) x1, Premium GC Club (1 Day) x1, GP Random Prop Form x1, Event Dungeon Festival Entry Ticket x1, Hero Dungeon Entry Ticket x1, Champion Mode Entry Ticket x1, Natal Ring x3, and Mystery Potion (L) x5.
- Halloween Zombie Hunt Mission
- Halloween Zombies will appear from all Harrier dungeons and normal dungeons at the appropriate level range.
- By defeating zombies, players can obtain Jack-O-Lantern Box and Jack-O-Lantern Fragments.
- Jack-O-Lantern Fragment can be used to craft Lucky Jack-O-Lantern Necklace Box, Halloween Coordi Headband Box, Zombie, Jiang Shi, Howling Ghost, and 100 GP Coupon.
- Park, Elven Forest Halloween Festival
- Halloween Festival will take place in Park and Elven Forest.
<Shop Items>
Halloween Package (October 26th After Maintenance - November 16th Before Maintenance)
- Halloween Day Coordi: Weapon Coordi is included.
- Lucky Jack-O-Lantern Necklace Box (Encore)
- Pet Trickster Card (Encore)
- Requiem Coordi Set (Encore)
- Zombie Coordi Set (Encore)
- Jiang Shi Coordi Set (Encore)
