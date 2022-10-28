Patch 0.211.11

One more bug fixing patch to some PlayFab related issues. And the Jack-o-turnip is buildable now too, to brighten up those dark autumn nights…

Patch Notes:

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed a Linux-specific bug that deleted characters/worlds when moving them back and forth between Local and Cloud

Prevent joining servers from the main menu if incompatible server version right away (instead of loading and then kicking you back out)

More PlayFab tweaks

Enabled Jack-o-turnip seasonal decoration item

