Valheim update for 28 October 2022

Patch 0.211.11

Patch 0.211.11 · Last edited 28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One more bug fixing patch to some PlayFab related issues. And the Jack-o-turnip is buildable now too, to brighten up those dark autumn nights…

Patch Notes:

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed a Linux-specific bug that deleted characters/worlds when moving them back and forth between Local and Cloud
  • Prevent joining servers from the main menu if incompatible server version right away (instead of loading and then kicking you back out)
  • More PlayFab tweaks
  • Enabled Jack-o-turnip seasonal decoration item

