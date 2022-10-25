Changed : Renamed enchanted effect [Hero Skill Effect Range] to [Hero Effect Range] since it was a bit long.
Fixed : Right-clicking monsters to capture occasionally didn't work
Fixed : Passive heroes sometimes needed clearing areas multiple times to rebirth
Fixed : Display bug of World Ascension Accomplishment
Fixed : Super Queue for Alchemy sometimes didn't work after World Ascension
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 25 October 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.6] Hotfix
Changed : Renamed enchanted effect [Hero Skill Effect Range] to [Hero Effect Range] since it was a bit long.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update