 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 25 October 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.6] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9792105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed : Renamed enchanted effect [Hero Skill Effect Range] to [Hero Effect Range] since it was a bit long.
Fixed : Right-clicking monsters to capture occasionally didn't work
Fixed : Passive heroes sometimes needed clearing areas multiple times to rebirth
Fixed : Display bug of World Ascension Accomplishment
Fixed : Super Queue for Alchemy sometimes didn't work after World Ascension
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link