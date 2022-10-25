 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 25 October 2022

2022/10/15 Update

Build 9791914

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix: Map boundary not work for builtin vehicles.
Fix: Throttle input for aviation is not linear.

Changed files in this update

Default Depot 798841
