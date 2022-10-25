 Skip to content

Ancient Witch Arena update for 25 October 2022

Ancient Witch Arena - Update 1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha Skills Association System,Includes new skills.

Status upgrade, 6 new upgrades.

New scene reward props.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112201
  • Loading history…
