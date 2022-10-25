Ancient Witch Arena - Update 1.5

Alpha Skills Association System,Includes new skills.
Status upgrade, 6 new upgrades.
New scene reward props.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Alpha Skills Association System,Includes new skills.
Status upgrade, 6 new upgrades.
New scene reward props.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update