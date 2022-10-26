 Skip to content

Dead by Daylight update for 26 October 2022

6.3.2 | Bugfix Patch

Build 9791371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update will include 6.3.2a for all platforms excluding Stadia and Switch, crossplay is not affected

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused Bloodpoint modifier Offerings not to be working correctly
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Matchmaking Incentive icon to disappear
  • Fixed an issue where buying add-ons that were originally equipped do not auto-equip after replenishing
  • Fixed an issue where the hooks placement prevents hooking in Midwitch Elementary School
  • Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be unable to move between a wall and barrel in Junkyard
  • Fixed an issue where the Mastermind can get Survivors stuck between a wall and a pile of rubble in Asylum
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from vaulting one of the windows on the ferry boat in the Pale Rose map
  • Fixed an issue where the sounds of generators would be muffled while working to fix them
  • Fixed an issue where Carlos and Sheva's screams were not heard by other Survivors
  • Fixed an issue where the SFX for smashing a pumpkin with The Artist or The Onryo was missing
  • Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap briefly when opening the exit gates
  • Fixed an issue that caused Jeff's eyeballs to pop out in the lobby
  • Fixed an issue that caused the VFX of the Oni's outfit "Bursting with Fury" to be missing and the hair to not turn red when he go into Demon Mode
  • Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to vault a pallet or window sideways when clicking the flashlight before vaulting
  • Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to keep using their flashlight during the escape animation if it is in use when they escape
  • Fixed an issue that caused the centrifuge to be spinning when working on an esoteric generator with an empty void energy tank
  • Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to keep unbanked void energy when killed by The Shape’s standing mori
  • Fixed an issue that caused The Wraith to be unable to interact with Unstable Rifts when cloaked
  • Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift (Switch & Stadia only)
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Dramatic Death charm icon to be the wrong one (All platforms except Switch & Stadia)
  • Removed the Halloween Cinematics that caused crashes on all platforms and game access issues for XB1/XSX users. (All platforms except Stadia & Switch)

Known Issues

  • Occasionally the Escape Artist Challenge from the Haunted by Daylight Event does not progress for some users

