6.3.2 | Bugfix Patch

This update will include 6.3.2a for all platforms excluding Stadia and Switch, crossplay is not affected
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Bloodpoint modifier Offerings not to be working correctly
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Matchmaking Incentive icon to disappear
- Fixed an issue where buying add-ons that were originally equipped do not auto-equip after replenishing
- Fixed an issue where the hooks placement prevents hooking in Midwitch Elementary School
- Fixed an issue that caused Killers to be unable to move between a wall and barrel in Junkyard
- Fixed an issue where the Mastermind can get Survivors stuck between a wall and a pile of rubble in Asylum
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from vaulting one of the windows on the ferry boat in the Pale Rose map
- Fixed an issue where the sounds of generators would be muffled while working to fix them
- Fixed an issue where Carlos and Sheva's screams were not heard by other Survivors
- Fixed an issue where the SFX for smashing a pumpkin with The Artist or The Onryo was missing
- Fixed an issue that caused female Survivors arms to snap briefly when opening the exit gates
- Fixed an issue that caused Jeff's eyeballs to pop out in the lobby
- Fixed an issue that caused the VFX of the Oni's outfit "Bursting with Fury" to be missing and the hair to not turn red when he go into Demon Mode
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to vault a pallet or window sideways when clicking the flashlight before vaulting
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to keep using their flashlight during the escape animation if it is in use when they escape
- Fixed an issue that caused the centrifuge to be spinning when working on an esoteric generator with an empty void energy tank
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to keep unbanked void energy when killed by The Shape’s standing mori
- Fixed an issue that caused The Wraith to be unable to interact with Unstable Rifts when cloaked
- Changed texture on the Dramatic Death charm available in the Tome 13 Rift (Switch & Stadia only)
- Fixed an issue that caused the Dramatic Death charm icon to be the wrong one (All platforms except Switch & Stadia)
- Removed the Halloween Cinematics that caused crashes on all platforms and game access issues for XB1/XSX users. (All platforms except Stadia & Switch)
Known Issues
- Occasionally the Escape Artist Challenge from the Haunted by Daylight Event does not progress for some users
