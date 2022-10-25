 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dread Hunger update for 25 October 2022

1.2.0 Update patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9790476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay
Balance:
  • Increased saber durability and damage
  • Polar bears take reduced damage from nitroglycerin
  • Tea and antidotes each now stack to 3
  • Slightly increased speed of polar bears in water
  • Slightly increased health of polar bears
Fixes:
  • If the final explorer is downed and disconnected, game now ends when they are thrown into the water
  • Pickaxe can no longer be dropped while climbing an ice wall
  • Thralls now receive correct points for damage from a sabotage
  • Fixed coal in the coal chute failing to be consumed by the boiler
  • Fixed the bone dagger appearing when moving between outside and inside during spiritwalk
  • Fix to scoring issue from traps/powderkegs placed while in Doppelgänger
  • Fix for satchel being removed after rejoining
  • Downed disconnected players can now be thrown
  • Hitting a player or animal as well as the ground now correctly damages the player or animal
UI:
  • Dragging poison from the inventory or a container but not using it no longer causes an animation bug
  • Improved accuracy of ship progress bar
  • Improved lobby messaging
  • Durability stats added to compendium
  • Microphone icon is now animated when speaking
Maps:
  • The Expanse major rework
  • The Summit - fixed some locations where items can be dropped but not retrieved
  • Night lighting improvements
Improvements:
  • Logging has been optimized and should no longer cause large file sizes
Cosmetics:
  • Ship cosmetics!

Changed files in this update

Dread Hunger Dev Content Depot 1418631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link