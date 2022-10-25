1.2.0 Update patch notes

Gameplay
Balance:
- Increased saber durability and damage
- Polar bears take reduced damage from nitroglycerin
- Tea and antidotes each now stack to 3
- Slightly increased speed of polar bears in water
- Slightly increased health of polar bears
Fixes:
- If the final explorer is downed and disconnected, game now ends when they are thrown into the water
- Pickaxe can no longer be dropped while climbing an ice wall
- Thralls now receive correct points for damage from a sabotage
- Fixed coal in the coal chute failing to be consumed by the boiler
- Fixed the bone dagger appearing when moving between outside and inside during spiritwalk
- Fix to scoring issue from traps/powderkegs placed while in Doppelgänger
- Fix for satchel being removed after rejoining
- Downed disconnected players can now be thrown
- Hitting a player or animal as well as the ground now correctly damages the player or animal
UI:
- Dragging poison from the inventory or a container but not using it no longer causes an animation bug
- Improved accuracy of ship progress bar
- Improved lobby messaging
- Durability stats added to compendium
- Microphone icon is now animated when speaking
Maps:
- The Expanse major rework
- The Summit - fixed some locations where items can be dropped but not retrieved
- Night lighting improvements
Improvements:
- Logging has been optimized and should no longer cause large file sizes
Cosmetics:
- Ship cosmetics!
