Update 2.0.0 - Brand New Ghost, Halloween Festivities and More!

New Features & Changes
- Added a new ghost: the REFLECTION. This ghost can be unlocked at level 10 from the progression screen. It's the most complex ghost to date. Have fun!
- The room screen has been redecorated for Halloween
- Added a new special condition: TRICK OR TREAT
- Added a new special condition: TETHERED. This condition only works in multiplayer.
- The electrician's ability can now temporarily blind ghosts when pointed at their faces. Does not work on ghosts that are already blind...
Adjustments
- Adjusted the probabilities of getting multiple special conditions
- Ghosts will no longer get angrier when all players are outside the barrier
- The musclehead can now use his abilities even with the "no sprinting" special condition
- The carbon detector alarm now stops by itself after some time
- Lowered the volume of the barrier locking sound
- Added a keybinding to hide UI (bound to F9 by default)
- Increased the cooldown of the electrician's ability
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some translation issues in German
- Fixed a rendering bug with flower bouquets
- Fixed a visual bug on contracts that have a lot of special conditions
- Fixed a bug that caused shusher souls to get stuck in Rock's End first floor toilets
Changed files in this update