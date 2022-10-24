 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 24 October 2022

Update 2.0.0 - Brand New Ghost, Halloween Festivities and More!

Build 9790306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Changes

  • Added a new ghost: the REFLECTION. This ghost can be unlocked at level 10 from the progression screen. It's the most complex ghost to date. Have fun!
  • The room screen has been redecorated for Halloween
  • Added a new special condition: TRICK OR TREAT
  • Added a new special condition: TETHERED. This condition only works in multiplayer.
  • The electrician's ability can now temporarily blind ghosts when pointed at their faces. Does not work on ghosts that are already blind...

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the probabilities of getting multiple special conditions
  • Ghosts will no longer get angrier when all players are outside the barrier
  • The musclehead can now use his abilities even with the "no sprinting" special condition
  • The carbon detector alarm now stops by itself after some time
  • Lowered the volume of the barrier locking sound
  • Added a keybinding to hide UI (bound to F9 by default)
  • Increased the cooldown of the electrician's ability

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some translation issues in German
  • Fixed a rendering bug with flower bouquets
  • Fixed a visual bug on contracts that have a lot of special conditions
  • Fixed a bug that caused shusher souls to get stuck in Rock's End first floor toilets

