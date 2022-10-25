 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FROM FEAR update for 25 October 2022

Version 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9790214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Addition of a third map: The Metro.
  • Addition of a 9th character: Esther, the VAMPIRE.
  • New resources: Wire and Rubber.
  • Limited seasonal resource: Pumpkin.
Minor Change
  • Added a unique footstep sound for metal.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1764661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link