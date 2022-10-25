Version 0.2.0

Features
- Addition of a third map: The Metro.
- Addition of a 9th character: Esther, the VAMPIRE.
- New resources: Wire and Rubber.
- Limited seasonal resource: Pumpkin.
Minor Change
- Added a unique footstep sound for metal.
