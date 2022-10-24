Level progression fixes and more!

Happy Monday everyone! Version is 20221024.a30f is here, containing the following updates:
- Fixed a bunch of softlock issues in the starting area of 4.1 Ocean Rig.
- Fixed a softlock on the ramp leading to the the catwalk in 4.10 Temple Grounds.
- Removed a puzzle-skip opportunity in 4.3 Wide-Field Reactor.
- Fixed an issue where you can sometimes fall through the level if you enter a cell just before a falling block lands in the same cell.
- Fixed an issue where you can walk on top of a door that is in the process of opening.
- Fixed the spelling of the name "Separatist Hideaway".
Changed files in this update