Stereo Boy update for 24 October 2022

Level progression fixes and more!

Build 9790210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Monday everyone! Version is 20221024.a30f is here, containing the following updates:

  • Fixed a bunch of softlock issues in the starting area of 4.1 Ocean Rig.
  • Fixed a softlock on the ramp leading to the the catwalk in 4.10 Temple Grounds.
  • Removed a puzzle-skip opportunity in 4.3 Wide-Field Reactor.
  • Fixed an issue where you can sometimes fall through the level if you enter a cell just before a falling block lands in the same cell.
  • Fixed an issue where you can walk on top of a door that is in the process of opening.
  • Fixed the spelling of the name "Separatist Hideaway".

