Mantra update for 24 October 2022

First bug update

Share · View all patches · Build 9790091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer connection problems fixed.
Door and item spawn problems fixed.
Brightness settings added and ambient lighting made better.
And other minor bugs fixed.

