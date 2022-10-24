 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 24 October 2022

Hotfix 1.0.24.e

Share · View all patches · Build 9790014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

adaptiod adjustments (sensor spotting, damage trigger, exclusioins)
ammo type modifications
Attack bot in wall bug
Movement modifier code refactored
ruined surviellance console infinite spawn bug
monster spawn tweaks

