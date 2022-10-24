adaptiod adjustments (sensor spotting, damage trigger, exclusioins)
ammo type modifications
Attack bot in wall bug
Movement modifier code refactored
ruined surviellance console infinite spawn bug
monster spawn tweaks
Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 24 October 2022
Hotfix 1.0.24.e
