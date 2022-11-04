HARVESTELLA is available now!

HARVESTELLA, an all-new life-simulation RPG from SQUARE ENIX!

Our protagonist awakens during the height of Quietus, a disaster that visits with the changing of each season – and a threat to all life.

Lead a life of self-sufficiency with your vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome various threats, all as you draw ever closer to the truth behind the disasters and the very world’s creation!

Quietus

The season of death that visits with the changing of the seasons. Plants wither. People cannot even walk around outside, due to the dust of death that fills the air. And each year, Quietus persists for longer and longer…

World

Nemea Town, where cherry trees bloom all year round. Shatolla, a seaside town home to a bustling tavern. Lethe Village, resplendent in the vibrant colours of the four seasons. The Holy Capital of Argene, cloaked in snow. Use the world map to travel to all these settlements and their respective dungeons. You will have to traverse beautiful, treacherous paths to reach the Seaslights – four giant crystals that govern the seasons.

Daily Life

Grow fruit, vegetables and crops in your fields to either sell or use as crafting materials. If you use the produce you’ve grown in your cooking, the food will grant extremely helpful effects for your adventures, such as HP recovery or temporary stat boosts! It might also be a good idea to take care of some plump cluffowl birds, dignified goat-like woolum, and a pet totokaku.

Allies

Shrika, a missionary searching for a new form of faith. Heine, a pompous gentleman mechanic.

Asyl, descendent of the Wind poem people. And Aria, a mysterious girl who claims to have come from the future. Cooperate with – and sometimes clash with – your allies, including these characters among others. Reach a deeper mutual understanding by facing their worries and their way of life head on.

Combat

Overcome battles by switching seamlessly between jobs during combat – including the Fighter, adept with swift sword techniques, the Shadow Walker, which deals critical wounds with twin blades, or the Mage, specialising in magic attacks. When faced with a mighty foe, skilfully target their weak points to inflict the Double Break state and take them down in an instant!