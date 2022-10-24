 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 24 October 2022

Patch 1.0.16c - added skill scaling per stat tooltips to hero select

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.16c
10/24/2022

  • Added skill scaling tooltips onto hero tooltips for each stat: these will be the
    same tooltips you would normally see when going to level up a hero:
    Example: Mousing over Strength for Shield Maiden will show the damage Shield Bash gains per point.
  • Reworded arbormancer passives scaling info: was too big for tooltip box.
  • Fixed Hero Select summon resist values (weren't matching actual in game amounts).
  • Hero Select stat tooltip colors will now match proper stat colors.
  • Skill Scaling word for these tooltips (in level up and hero select) is now green.

