Patch 1.0.16c - added skill scaling per stat tooltips to hero select

Patch 1.0.16c
10/24/2022
- Added skill scaling tooltips onto hero tooltips for each stat: these will be the
same tooltips you would normally see when going to level up a hero:
Example: Mousing over Strength for Shield Maiden will show the damage Shield Bash gains per point.
- Reworded arbormancer passives scaling info: was too big for tooltip box.
- Fixed Hero Select summon resist values (weren't matching actual in game amounts).
- Hero Select stat tooltip colors will now match proper stat colors.
- Skill Scaling word for these tooltips (in level up and hero select) is now green.
