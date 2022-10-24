 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 24 October 2022

Update 0.20.3 Patch Notes

Build 9789840

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Rare crash while crew are putting out fires.
  • Bugfix: When playing Career mode co-op with multiple people controlling the same "shared player", mission credit rewards would be reduced as if each person was controlling their own player.
  • Bugfix: The scoreboard and match results for multiplayer Domination games had corrupted text when multiple players were on the same team.

