- Bugfix: Rare crash while crew are putting out fires.
- Bugfix: When playing Career mode co-op with multiple people controlling the same "shared player", mission credit rewards would be reduced as if each person was controlling their own player.
- Bugfix: The scoreboard and match results for multiplayer Domination games had corrupted text when multiple players were on the same team.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 24 October 2022
Update 0.20.3 Patch Notes
