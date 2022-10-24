- fixed coffin elevator bug in e1m8
- added a few details in e1m4, e2m2
- 3 glitches fixed
- added minimap scale in hud options
- level select menu improved
- difficulty in best scores
New level next month... (I hope)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New level next month... (I hope)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update