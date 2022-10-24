 Skip to content

HROT update for 24 October 2022

0.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9789553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed coffin elevator bug in e1m8
  • added a few details in e1m4, e2m2
  • 3 glitches fixed
  • added minimap scale in hud options
  • level select menu improved
  • difficulty in best scores

New level next month... (I hope)

