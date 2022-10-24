 Skip to content

Desire Den update for 24 October 2022

Desire Den PC 1.32 Hotfix

Build 9789452 · Last edited by Wendy

Interact Button Fixed - Scenes Now Start With A Single Press

Fixed Some Scene Clipping Between Characters

Fixed Some Clipping Props

Removed Some Unused Menu Options

