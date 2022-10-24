V0.4.2.0 Released

New employees:
- Corey Goldings to Courtney Goldhoarder, a young man into a jewel-hoardering anthro dragoness.
- Andy Rothwell to Alyna Rosewell, a man into a sexy B-movie alien woman
New products:
- Centaur Salad Mix
- Lusty Leopardess Lipstick
- Gooey Gummies
New Random/generated clients:
- 2 random clients relating to new employee Courtney Goldhoarder
- 2 random clients relating to new employee Alyna Rosewell
- Man and wife into an erotic glass statue. Requires fame level 3.
- Woman into living lovedoll for her anniversary
- Man into MILF Hippo by community contributor Harry Black
- Man into MILF bat by community contributor Harry Black
- Man and wife into male corgis by community contributor Harry Black
- Man and his girlfriend into a werewolf and houndmistress. Autumn seasonal client
- Man into robotic spider with a doll head. Autumn seasonal client
- Author into signed copy of her own book, written by community contributor Hananafell. Requires fame level 2.
New story clients:
- 3 story clients relating to Courtney Goldhoarder
- 3 story clients relating to new employee Alyna Rosewell
- 5th chapter to Lady V story, transforming a pool boy into a beach dress
New artwork:
- Courtney Goldhoarder employee artwork by Balile
- Alyna Rosewell employee artwork by Balile
- Centaur salad mix artwork by Mizuho
- Lusty Leopardess lipstick artwork by Mizuho
- Lexi the gamer girl artwork by Mizuho
- Latex drones artwork by AcuteGabby
- Gooey Gummy product artwork by foxy-child
- Magical Ninja Girls story client artwork by foxy-child
- Tentacle Tea Leaf balm product artwork by AnthroMage
Other/Misc:
- Added Min and Max button on Loan Details panel
- Added a few more reviews to conjoinment cotton candy product for conjoinment style transformations (as opposed to absorption or fusion)
- Updated Lore Guide and Contribution Agreement to clarify some rules and guidelines around infamy clients.
Changed files in this update