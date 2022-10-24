 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transformation Tycoon update for 24 October 2022

V0.4.2.0 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9789327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New employees:

  • Corey Goldings to Courtney Goldhoarder, a young man into a jewel-hoardering anthro dragoness.
  • Andy Rothwell to Alyna Rosewell, a man into a sexy B-movie alien woman

New products:

  • Centaur Salad Mix
  • Lusty Leopardess Lipstick
  • Gooey Gummies

New Random/generated clients:

  • 2 random clients relating to new employee Courtney Goldhoarder
  • 2 random clients relating to new employee Alyna Rosewell
  • Man and wife into an erotic glass statue. Requires fame level 3.
  • Woman into living lovedoll for her anniversary
  • Man into MILF Hippo by community contributor Harry Black
  • Man into MILF bat by community contributor Harry Black
  • Man and wife into male corgis by community contributor Harry Black
  • Man and his girlfriend into a werewolf and houndmistress. Autumn seasonal client
  • Man into robotic spider with a doll head. Autumn seasonal client
  • Author into signed copy of her own book, written by community contributor Hananafell. Requires fame level 2.

New story clients:

  • 3 story clients relating to Courtney Goldhoarder
  • 3 story clients relating to new employee Alyna Rosewell
  • 5th chapter to Lady V story, transforming a pool boy into a beach dress

New artwork:

  • Courtney Goldhoarder employee artwork by Balile
  • Alyna Rosewell employee artwork by Balile
  • Centaur salad mix artwork by Mizuho
  • Lusty Leopardess lipstick artwork by Mizuho
  • Lexi the gamer girl artwork by Mizuho
  • Latex drones artwork by AcuteGabby
  • Gooey Gummy product artwork by foxy-child
  • Magical Ninja Girls story client artwork by foxy-child
  • Tentacle Tea Leaf balm product artwork by AnthroMage

Other/Misc:

  • Added Min and Max button on Loan Details panel
  • Added a few more reviews to conjoinment cotton candy product for conjoinment style transformations (as opposed to absorption or fusion)
  • Updated Lore Guide and Contribution Agreement to clarify some rules and guidelines around infamy clients.

Changed files in this update

Transformation Tycoon Content Depot 1799851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link