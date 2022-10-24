 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brutal Orchestra update for 24 October 2022

Brutal Orchestra 1.3.1 Minor Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9789296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SPOILERS AHEAD

Items

  • Fixed a couple of items that were not showcasing their unlock condition properly.
  • Someone Else's Face now costs 6 coins.
  • Tape Worm Pills will now behave and work as intended.

Characters

  • Increased Gall Gagger's health to 15.
  • Fixed missing ability on Gall Gagger.

Passives

  • Mutualism, instead of damaging the party member, now it will heal them.

Achievements

  • Fixed bug on the unlock condition of "Swallowed by the Sea".
  • Made "War Criminal" conditions easier to meet.

Misc

  • Fixed bug where after ranking up a character abilities were not updating their descriptions.
  • Fixed bug were the first ending was not displaying party members properly.
  • Added Glossary on the Main Menu
  • Added 1280 x 800 to resolution options. (should look better on Steam Deck)

Changed files in this update

Brutal Orchestra Content Depot 1734321
  • Loading history…
Brutal Orchestra Content Linux Depot 1734322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link