Brutal Orchestra 1.3.1 Minor Fixes

SPOILERS AHEAD
Items
- Fixed a couple of items that were not showcasing their unlock condition properly.
- Someone Else's Face now costs 6 coins.
- Tape Worm Pills will now behave and work as intended.
Characters
- Increased Gall Gagger's health to 15.
- Fixed missing ability on Gall Gagger.
Passives
- Mutualism, instead of damaging the party member, now it will heal them.
Achievements
- Fixed bug on the unlock condition of "Swallowed by the Sea".
- Made "War Criminal" conditions easier to meet.
Misc
- Fixed bug where after ranking up a character abilities were not updating their descriptions.
- Fixed bug were the first ending was not displaying party members properly.
- Added Glossary on the Main Menu
- Added 1280 x 800 to resolution options. (should look better on Steam Deck)
Changed files in this update