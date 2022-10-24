 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AutoChess of Gensokyo update for 24 October 2022

2.0.4 问题修复

Share · View all patches · Build 9789225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

维护时间4:30-5:00
修复虫子毒的伤害有时候不叠加的问题，一层毒3秒内总伤害360/450/720修正为120/150/240
修复蕾米对经过的敌人造成的伤害重复计算的问题。
修复露娜萨buff效果可以叠加两层的问题
修复多个双刀叠加总层数仍为20的问题
修复因检测到玩家仍在线自动重试登录的功能失效的问题

Changed files in this update

TouhouAutoChess Content Depot 1575711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link