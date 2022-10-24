- This hotfix solves the reputation bug that appeared in the last patch.
- We have fixed a bug in the Business Owner achievement.
- We have fixed some font errors in some texts.
Travellers Rest update for 24 October 2022
v0.5.3.2f - Hotfix patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
