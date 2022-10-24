 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 24 October 2022

v0.5.3.2f - Hotfix patch

Build 9789043

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This hotfix solves the reputation bug that appeared in the last patch.
  • We have fixed a bug in the Business Owner achievement.
  • We have fixed some font errors in some texts.

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
