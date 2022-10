Share · View all patches · Build 9788849 · Last edited 24 October 2022 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello dear friends and Whateverland lurkers.

We are happy to finally share a huuuge update for the game.

Okay, here's a list of changes:

Turkish localisation

Better controls in various parts of the game

New sexy tutorial for the Bell & Bones game

Additional save slots

Bug fixes and updated audio & music

Improved level logic at Van's Mansion location.

Okay, we hope you will enjoy playing Whateverland even more. Let us now what you think!

Cheers.