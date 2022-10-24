 Skip to content

Shadelight update for 24 October 2022

Update 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9788735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated starting location
  • added taser ammo and reduced taser recharging time
  • updated player hud
  • added chase indicator
  • added more objectives (informations what to do next)
  • added action description
  • added new type of drawer/locker
  • updated item spawning locations
  • fixed some bugs

