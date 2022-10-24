- updated starting location
- added taser ammo and reduced taser recharging time
- updated player hud
- added chase indicator
- added more objectives (informations what to do next)
- added action description
- added new type of drawer/locker
- updated item spawning locations
- fixed some bugs
Shadelight update for 24 October 2022
Update 1.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
