- Added invisible walls and death triggers in various levels to prevent players from going out of bounds or getting stuck in chasms
- Added missing collision in terrain around the orphanage
- Fixed a section of houses in the town switching to a low level of detail when moving to a specific position next to them
- Fixed player sometimes losing control of their character after cutscenes
- Prevented healing sounds from playing when a cutscene triggers while healing
- Prevented players going through walls when releasing from a climbable surface while turned
- Prevented certain pushable crates from being pushed out of bounds or into game-locking positions
- Fixed wrong translation for "The Gift" skill description in Spanish
- Cured colourblindness of the child NPC who said he was blond
One True Hero update for 24 October 2022
Changelog for version v1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
