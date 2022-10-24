 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One True Hero update for 24 October 2022

Changelog for version v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9788667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added invisible walls and death triggers in various levels to prevent players from going out of bounds or getting stuck in chasms
  • Added missing collision in terrain around the orphanage
  • Fixed a section of houses in the town switching to a low level of detail when moving to a specific position next to them
  • Fixed player sometimes losing control of their character after cutscenes
  • Prevented healing sounds from playing when a cutscene triggers while healing
  • Prevented players going through walls when releasing from a climbable surface while turned
  • Prevented certain pushable crates from being pushed out of bounds or into game-locking positions
  • Fixed wrong translation for "The Gift" skill description in Spanish
  • Cured colourblindness of the child NPC who said he was blond

Changed files in this update

Depot 1596171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link