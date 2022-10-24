Spooked Agent - Halloween Update (v1.0.5)

Don't get spooked Secret Agent, for the fall has reached D.V.S island, and the guards there are preparing for the Halloween event. You might find things a bit different than you expect to.



From October 1st to November 2nd, the game will change some items to Halloween-themed pickups. And you can expect some leaves to fall in the overworld and some custom levels.

ːcc_candleːWhat's new

• Pickups turned into Halloween-themed candies and items

• Falling Leaves weather effect added (in the overworld, and you can enable it in custom levels)

• Few new tiles for level creators

• (FIX) Classic Apogee splash screen will now be shown each February 1st (on the game's birthday)

Have fun 👻