Secret Agent HD update for 24 October 2022

Spooked Agent - Halloween Update (v1.0.5)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't get spooked Secret Agent, for the fall has reached D.V.S island, and the guards there are preparing for the Halloween event. You might find things a bit different than you expect to.

From October 1st to November 2nd, the game will change some items to Halloween-themed pickups. And you can expect some leaves to fall in the overworld and some custom levels.

ːcc_candleːWhat's new

• Pickups turned into Halloween-themed candies and items
Falling Leaves weather effect added (in the overworld, and you can enable it in custom levels)
• Few new tiles for level creators
• (FIX) Classic Apogee splash screen will now be shown each February 1st (on the game's birthday)

Have fun 👻

