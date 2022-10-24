 Skip to content

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 24 October 2022

Update 0.20.2 Patch Notes

Build 9788266

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Rare "Object reference not set to an instance of an object" error loading some saved games. Those saved games should now load fine.

