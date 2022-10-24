Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.038) - Minor Update
- Resolve and Deathless frenzy will now no longer take up each others activations and can freely stack.
- Bug Fix: Small glitch in Scarlett's sewer quest would cause the slaves to wander.
